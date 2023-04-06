Shiamak Davar and Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen BTS from the NMACC rehearsals have been going viral. The duo who has been some giving iconic hits came together at the recently held NMACC. Choreographer Shiamak Davar known as the guru of contemporary dance in India, left no stone unturned by choreographing different pieces for celebrities who performed at the event.

The Badshah of Bollywood was seen grooving with his master yet again that brought back nostalgia amongst the viewers. Shiamak posted a picture with King Khan and took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note that says, “It gives me an immense amount of pleasure to share the stage with the one and only @iamsrk who even after 26 years has the same charisma and charm while performing on ‘Le Gayi’. A big thank you to @nmacc.india for having me choreograph this entire cultural and artistic event and making it come to life on a grand scale.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

NMACC is a multi-disciplinary cultural space showcasing India’s finest music, theater, fine arts, and crafts, founded by Nita Mukesh Ambani with a vision to preserve and proliferate Indian culture. The most awaited cultural gala displayed India’s rich artistic ethnicity.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiamak Davar (@shiamakofficial)

The event was officially inaugurated on 31st March at the extravagant Jio World Centre at BKC – where many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, etc graced the event with their presence. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan was joined by his beloved wife Gauri Khan and their two kids Aryan and Suhana.

Must Read: Anusha Dandekar Breaks Silence After Being Trolled For Getting Ignored By Gauri Khan & Suhana Khan At The NMACC Event: “You Are So Called Fans Of People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News