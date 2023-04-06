Suniel Shetty often mentions how he is a proud father-in-law to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. While the actor has always expressed his keen interest in the sport, he never fails to lend hi support to his son-in-law. As KL Rahul’s poor performance is currently the topic of discussion among cricket buffs, the Hera Pheri star recently opened up if he and his family discuss the cricketer’s underperformance at home.

Rahul and Shetty’s actress daughter Athiya Shetty dated for a few years before tying the knot in January earlier this year. The couple had a private wedding ceremony in Khandala which had their close family members and friends in attendance.

Suniel Shetty has been making headlines for a while as he is spilling beans about his upcoming film Hera Pheri 3. During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor talked about how he and his family deal with KL Rahul’s underperformance and praised his son-in-law.

Suniel Shetty said, “We don’t discuss about failure or not doing well because we all know that they (children) are fighters. We show more love. We talk about everything else in the world and try to take your mind off.” Praising the 30-year-old, Shetty said, “I can’t teach KL Rahul how to play cricket. He is playing for the country, is not playing gully cricket or for somebody to comment and say, ‘aise khelo, waise khelo.’ If I would have said it would have been for gully cricket.”

He further mentioned that despite going through “tough time,” KL Rahul is willing to stand up again and work harder. Suniel Shetty added, “Aur baat kya karega, balla hi baat karega baaki to baat karke fayeda hi nahi hai.” “This is not films where as a team we can go out. He has to go out there, face the ball and play and he will and he continues to do that,” the 62-year-old concluded.

