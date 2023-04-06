Finally, everything fell into its place after a lot of speculation and controversies for Hera Pheri 4. Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are back as the iconic trio, and we are glad. However, ever since the announcement of Farhad Samji being the director of the film circulated, a petition to remove him from the film also surfaced on Twitter. Now, Suniel Shetty finally broke the silence on the same and revealed his point of view. Scroll below.

For the unversed, Suniel’s Shyam, Akshay’s Raju and Paresh’s Babu Bhaiya have already shot a promo for the third instalment of the cult classic comedy-drama Hera Pheri. When Farhad’s directorial Pop Kaun? was released on Disney+ Hotstar, the netizens started demanding his removal from Hera Pheri 4.

Now, recently, in an interview with Youtuber Siddharth Kanan, Suniel Shetty opened up about the outrage of the netizens on Twitter about Farhad Samji being the director of Hera Pheri 3. He said, “Twitter is a relevant medium but I also believe that everybody brings their luck, their destiny, their efforts into a project. I have never worked with him (Farhad Samji) as a director but I know him as a very good writer and when the team believes that he is fine, you go with the team.”

Suniel Shetty had also opened up in the same interview about whether it was Akshay Kumar who delayed the film for 16 years or not and clarified that it’s not his fault. For those who don’t know, the film’s shooting will begin in mid-2023, and it will be shot on international ground, including places like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles.

The first movie was directed by Priyadarshan and was released in 2000. The crazy comedy film was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit Ramji Rao Speaking and had created a stir among the audience, and they demanded a sequel. Later, in 2006, Phir Hera Pheri was released, helmed by the late Neeraj Vora, which was inspired by the Hollywood classic Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

Well, now we just have to wait a little longer for Hera Pheri 4. What are your expectations for watching the iconic trio back together? Let us know!

