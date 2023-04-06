Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji & Team Celebrate The Successful Run Of Her Film

A lot has been mentioned about Rani Mukerji’s film, Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway, praising the film to the hilt for its emotional quotient and the high-quality drama, it entails.

Made at a reasonable budget, the film had a total gross pull in of INR 35 crores at the box office, with regions like Bengal, Norway and Australia outperforming the rest of the markets. It stands as an example of a commercially viable project, on literally all parameters one can consider.

Also, the beauty of each performance, that was added categorically to the film, made headlines for this courtroom thriller. Supporting cast – Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and Balaji Gauri played prominent parts and carried their narratives to life, proficiently. Ashima Chibber’s unique direction helped unwrap topics least discussed and ensured that the actors gave their best. The use of 3 / 4 languages helped as a unique highlight, coupled with a strong release strategy and smart marketing tactics.

The team very recently met to celebrate the film and it’s run at the box office. Present at the party were actors Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Balaji Gauri, Producer Nikkhil Advani, Director Ashima Chibber, Shariq Patel and Bhumika Tewari, CBO and Senior VP of Zee Studios, along with composer Amit Trivedi and lyricist Kausar and many others.

Overjoyed by the reactions, Nikkhil Advani, Producer Emmay Entertainment says, “Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is a unique film that we are all extremely proud of. Rani Mukerji has been adored by generations, old and new, and has a genuine fanbase that celebrate her, every time she appears on screen. We are grateful for their passion and the love the industry showered on this theatrical piece.”

Shariq Patel, CBO Zee Studios shares, “This theatrical film has touched the hearts of many, globally. Rani Mukerji and the entire ensemble including Jim and Anirban have literally given life to the narrative and the character. We are grateful for the response coming in from around the world and the love everyone is showering on this movie, directed proficiently by Ashima Chibber.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is running successfully in theatres, globally and continues to linger in the minds of people for its engrossing storyline and high-quality acting.

