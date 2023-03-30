Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work in ‘Lootera’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Dev.D’, ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Bombay Velvet’, is set to perform live in Hyderabad on Friday, March 31.

The composer-singer will be hosted by the Boulder Hills Golf Club, Hyderabad. “I’m thrilled to be performing in Hyderabad once again and doing what I love most, live shows!” Trivedi said. “The city has a rich legacy when it comes to music and musicians, and I feel honored to be a part of it.”

Amit Trivedi added: “The performance is particularly special because it’s a celebration of music in the midst of nature, featuring locally inspired food, masterclasses with green creators, and green activities promoting harmony with the environment.”

Amit Trivedi’s performance in Hyderabad is the last of the many shows he has put up this month in Ranchi, Delhi, Ajmer, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

