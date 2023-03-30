Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is among the most famous star kids in tinsel town. Suhana, who is a budding actress, is often seen stepping out in the most glamorous outfits for partying with her friends. While she never fails to turn heads with her looks, she often wears her mom’s dresses and undoubtedly slays.

Suhana recently made headlines with her public appearance as she attended Tania Shroff’s birthday bash. Now, fans have noticed how she carried her mom’s dress and looked just like her.

Suhana Khan partied with her friends and budding actors, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, her alleged boyfriend. Suhana wore a strapless animal print dress at the party with a matching waist belt. The dress featured two gold rings and accessorised the look with hoops and an elegant chain.

Suhana opted for a glammed-up makeup look with cherry lips and left her locks open. Interestingly, her mother, Gauri, once carried the same looks, and Suhana looked almost like her. An Instagram fan page, gaurikhan_love, recently shared a collage of the mother-daughter duo wearing the same outfit. In the caption, the fan page wrote, “Like mother like daughter.”

Many other fans also showered love on the duo as one of them wrote, “It’s the same.”

A third fan commented, “Both look great.”

“Behtreen bindaas most beautiful comparatively Suhana khan Gauri most beautiful,” penned a fourth one.

This is not the first time Suhana has worn her mother’s clothes. Suhana Khan is following her father, Shah Rukh Khan’s path and is set to debut with the Netflix film, The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

