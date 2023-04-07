There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan. The actor made his silver screen comeback after a gap of four years with the blockbuster Pathaan and proved he is the real king. To be honest, not only professionally, but he is also a king in his personal life. Be it his fairytale romance with Gauri to being a dotting father, the actor never leaves a chance to dish out gentleman goals. Over the years, SRK has proved that he is a one-woman man, and once Gauri was asked about the secret behind having a faithful man & her answer will leave you amused. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK and Gauri have been married for over 30 years and have seen ups and downs together. The duo got married a year before SRK’s Bollywood debut. The Jawan actor worked hard to make a niche for himself in the industry and was gradually introduced to the glamour world, however, the actor always tried to keep himself away from the controversies, scandals, and rumours of the extramarital affair. But once Gauri was asked about him being faithful to her & you shouldn’t miss her answer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s loving wife, Gauri Khan, once sat down for a candid chat with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their show The First Ladies in 2008 and she was asked about the secret behind having a faithful man. She was told she is considered “one of the luckiest women in Bollywood because your man is completely faithful to you?” After listening to the statement, Gauri cracked up and said, “Being faithful was the most overrated virtue.”

When she was asked, does SRK hide things from her? She was quick to reply, “What should I say?” After having fun with the hosts for a while, she said, “No, there is no secret behind it.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan along with South beauty Nayanthara, slated to release later this year.

