Controversy has erupted with Salman Khan receiving massive backlash over allegedly ignoring Vicky Kaushal during IIFA 2023. While he may have tried to mend things for the camera by hugging the Uri star during another meet up, netizens aren’t ready to buy it. Self-proclaimed critic KRK has now reacted to the whole scandal and a new debate has sparked. Scroll below for details!

Despite the netizens calling Salman arrogant and siding with Vicky, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor has a whole different tale to narrate. He reacted to the whole controversy during the IIFA media interaction and claimed that the video has been blown out of proportion. Kaushal even declared that there’s no point talking about it as what we see isn’t always the reality.

A social media user spread wrong information about Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s viral video. The alleged critic wrote, “What an insult of #VickyKaushal 😄🙈👀. #SalmanKhan & his bodyguards totally ignored & Kicked him out at the #IIFA2023 Redcarpet.” But what left many further stunned was KRK’s reaction to it.

KRK responded, “He totally deserves it. I am loving it.”

While KRK mostly is trolled for his statements, this remained a rare instance where Salman Khan was at the receiving end.

A user replied, “He took his lady and in response Salman refused to greet him. I can see Salman khan is still in loss”

Another commented, “nothing but Salman’s frustration……Aishwarya gone…Katrina gone…sister in law Malaika Arora living with Arjun…”

“This shows how arrogance Salman khan is. #BoycottbollywoodCompletely,” another wrote.

He totally deserves it. I am loving it.😁👏 https://t.co/kHmERCiDAq — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2023

