There’s been a lot of noise about what exactly happened at IIFA 2023. A viral video showcases Salman Khan allegedly ignoring Vicky Kaushal while he tried to greet him with a handshake. In fact, his security team pushed the Uri actor, and many felt the arrogant behaviour was because of an alleged tiff due to Katrina Kaif. Scroll below for the latest scoop on the matter as the young actor breaks the silence.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Salman received massive backlash from the masses. In another video from last night, Khan was seen approaching Vicky and even hugged him, but netizens now feel it is damage control. While the video has a whole different tale to narrate, Katrina Kaif’s husband is now reacting to the whole controversy.

As per Bollywood Bubble, Vicky Kaushal reacted to reports of Salman Khan allegedly ignoring him and said, “It’s yaar… kai baar bohot baatein bad jaati hai, bohot us baare me unnecessary chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai. Things are not actually as they sometimes seem in the video. There’s no point in talking about that.”

Vicky Kaushal refused to entertain any further questions and left the media interaction. Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Vicky, along with Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and many other Bollywood stars, are currently in the UAE for IIFA 2023.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. He also reportedly has The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur, amongst others, in the pipeline.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

