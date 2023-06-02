Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actresses of the industry. She is a Dharma favourite already and has a body of great work to her credit. She is a constant in Dharma Productions’ films. Now, we caught hold of an old interview of the actress where she talked about her connections with none other than Salman Khan.

Kiara made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with a film titled Fugly. The film starred Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, Jimmy Shergill, and Vijender Singh in lead roles. The film even had Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan making special cameos in the film’s title song.

Interestingly, Kiara Advani, who made her debut with the film, was Alia Advani before her debut. It was Salman Khan, who suggested she change her name. Khan has close bonds with Kiara’s mom and Mausi as he dated one of the sisters and the actress revealed about the same in a candid conversation. Scroll down to read about her revelations.

In an episode of Voot’s “Feet Up with the Stars Season 2” the Shershaah actress, Kiara Advani revealed, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother Genevieve Advani, how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausi Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausi dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship.”

In the same interview, Kiara Advani even opened up about changing her name from Alia to Kiara at Salman Khan’s suggestion. The actress said, “Aaliya is my first name. Salman Sir suggested I change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood.”

However, Kiara Advani clarified that the actor only suggested changing it but did not give her a new name, “Salman Sir suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara,” the Good News actress revealed.

Interestingly in Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani confessed that she should not have changed her name and she regrets it. Interestingly she is married to Siddharth Malhotra, who briefly dated Alia Bhatt. The major reason, the actress changed her name.

