Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood right now. She has won several awards and gained global recognition thanks to her impeccable acting and skills. With movies like The Hunger Games series and Silver Linings Playbook in her kitty, Jen is definitely one of the youngest divas in showbiz to achieve so much in so little time. But interestingly, there was a time when she was not recognised by people, and it was quite embarrassing. Scroll on to know more.

During one fun segment of an interview, JLaw interacted with fans on the street and asked them if they recognised her. Well, most of them did not, and it was super awkward for the star.

An Instagram page called Celebritycorner10 shared a video of Jennifer asking people on the streets if they knew her. While talking to the first man, she pointed towards a bus that had the poster of her movie, Mother!, pasted on it and asked if he had seen that film. He clearly said “No,” to which she asked, “Do you know who Jennifer Lawrence is? This is the worst day of my life!” Again, the person said he did not know her.

To the other guy, she asked, “Hey, do you smoke weed?” After he said he did sometimes, she asked, “When you smoke weed, do you watch Jennifer Lawrence movies?” When he said no, she replied, “Cool, huh, me neither!” While interacting with a woman, she asked, “Can you name five Jennifer Lawrence movies?” The lady seemed perplexed, and Jen chimed in, “I know, who is that b*tch?” The woman replied, “If you actually brought Aniston, I can tell you…”

The Red Sparrow actress said, “Jennifer Aniston is way better than Jennifer Lawrence. Much better, prettier, funnier, better movies.” The lady agreed to it all, and then the star introduced herself, and it became quite an awkward moment for both of them.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CelebrityCorner10❤️ (@celebritycorner10)

Never mind the people who did not recognise her because Jen’s fans in the comments showered her with love for being a sport and handling these embarrassing moments with so much grace.

