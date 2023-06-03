As we head back to the times when tent pole movies are back making thunderous buzz, the promotions feel like our lives depend on that movie. Actors are roaring at the top of their voice to market movies; Oppenheimer literally stands at the center of it all. The film directed by Christopher Nolan, is one of its kind biopic. because we have already heard enough about the madness and the scale that has gone down in making this Magnum Opus. But what is making buzz now is the print of the movie that so long and heavy that you will be amazed.

Oppenheimer, directed by Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, amongst many others. It is a biopic scaling the journey of the Father Of Atomic Bombs played by the amazing Murphy. But now as we inch closer to the release, we have learnt that the movie is the longest running film of Christopher’s career.

Yes, you read that correctly. Oppenheimer, as per the reports, has become the most extended film ever by the Tenet director, with a runtime of over 3 hours. This has led to a Humungous print size for the IMAX format and you cannot even guess it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Oppenheimer has become the longest film of Christopher Nolan’s career. This has resulted into the prints of the movie covering 11 miles of film stock weighing some 600 pounds translating into 272.155 Kgs. The movie will be available in 70mm, 70mm, Imax digital, 35mm, Dolby Cinema, etc., and was shot using a large-format film camera.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Christopher Nolan was asked what is the best format to watch Oppenheimer. He says it is the IMAX 70mm. “The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled. The headline, for me, is by shooting on Imax 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film,” Nolan said.

Oppenheimer hits the big screen on July 21, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

