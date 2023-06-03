Chris Hemsworth has to be one of the hottest Australian export to the world, and the actor only proves it even more with every thirst trap that he chooses to post on social media. The actor has been in the news every now and then for multiple reasons, and most recently, he is being spoken about for talking about his future as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also in the news for Extraction 2, a sequel to the much-celebrated franchise created by the amazing Russo Brothers. But now he is making news for his interest in expanding his property.

For the unversed, Chris is one of the most adored family men. The actor is well known for being an ultimate family-oriented person off-screen, and the way he cares for his kids and wife, Elsa Pataky, gives the internet its adorable content every now and then. The actor, who hails from Victoria, Australia, is known for having built a massive empire in his birth country.

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by, Chris Hemsworth is busy expanding his already massive empire in Victoria, which is estimated at $90 Million at this moment. The actor is eyeing beach pads in the beach country to make it his first Victorian base. Read on to learn everything you should know about the same.

As per a Real Estate report, Chris Hemsworth was spotted visiting a potential Melbourne property to buy as he want to set his first base in Victoria. The property that the actor saw recently also has ex-Socceroo Harry Kewell in the neighbourhood. The report also confirms that he was recently checked out 103 Beach St, Port Melbourne, apartment development, slated for completion in September 2024. The property’s year cost a sum of $18.5 Million as of now.

Chris Hemsworth hasn’t zeroed down on anything yet but has hired an agent to find properties to make it his Victorian base. The actor doesn’t own a property in his homeland. His wife, Elsa Pataky, and him own a $30 Million mansion in Byron Bay with a gym, steam room, media room, games room and 50m rooftop infinity pool with ocean views.

