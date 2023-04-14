Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are among the most adorable power couples in the showbiz industry. The couple has often expressed their regard towards each other and also supported the other family members. When Liam Hemsworth had his controversial divorce from Miley Cyrus, the family stood by his side and supported him. Even during an interview, Elsa Pataky admitted that Liam deserved much better in his life.

The Hemsworth brothers are known for their bonding and how they have supported each other. As Liam went through a tough time when he announced his divorce from pop icon Miley, he definitely needed his family by his side, and Elsa Pataky did not let him down.

During a conversation with Hola, Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, talked about her brother-in-law, Liam Hemsworth, and his relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. She started by saying, “My brother-in-law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated ten years, he’s discouraged … but he’s coping well.” While saying that Liam deserves much better, she added, “He’s a strong boy, and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better.”

However, this was not the first time Chris Hemsworth’s wife supported their family member. She once had a matching tattoo in 2016 to solidify their friendship and relationship when the divorce was not announced. Elsa also indirectly took a dig at Miley’s recent breakup anthem as she replied, “It’s a very old topic for us,” when asked about her reaction towards the song.

However, Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are spending time together as the Thor actor said that he’s slowing down, but not retiring, after learning that he’s at very high risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. However, he will be seen in the sequel of Extraction, which is scheduled to release on 16 June 2023.

