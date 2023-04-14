Keanu Reeves is currently basking in the success of John Wick 4, the final instalment in the movie series. While the actor is among the Hollywood A-listers who enjoy a fanbase of millions, anybody would do anything to get a note from him on a piece of paper. However, the actor once revealed that he had taken the autographs of only two people in Hollywood, and one of them had an odd message for him.

Keanu began acting with Canadian TV shows and further bagged a role in the 1986 film Youngblood. He gradually entered Hollywood and became an icon over the years, starring in some highly-acclaimed movies.

Keanu Reeves is known for his action films, and most are extremely successful. The actor never misses a chance to interact with his fans or disclose some funny stories about his life. However, when he had a fanboy moment in Hollywood, it did not go as he had thought it would. Last year, while promoting his film The Matrix: Resurrections, the actor appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and opened up about a funny incident.

During the show, he revealed that he has only asked two Hollywood celebs for autographs in his life, and they are Lou Reed and his Bill & Ted co-star George Carlin. The actor revealed that he took Reed’s autograph for a friend and said, “He was cool about it. It was a little piece of paper, and it was blue ink. And it just said ‘Lou Reed.’”

However, it was Carlin’s note that Reeves took for himself, which left him stunned. Talking about the incident, the Constantine actor said, “He wrote … I think it was, ‘Dear Keanu, F*ck you!” As he left everyone in splits with his revelation, he continued, “I always thought he just wrote that for me … Then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! … Anyway, beautiful.”

