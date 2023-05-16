Robert Pattinson bowled everyone with his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. However, the film had mixed reviews and left the audience judging it for being a bit less on Nolan’s parameters. Still, Pattinson made his mark. But how did he land the part? The story is much more interesting and becomes funnier when the Batman actor narrates it.

The Twilight actor, in an interview, revealed his first meeting with Christopher Nolan. They chatted for hours. Three long hours to be specific. At the end of this meeting, Pattinson did something so strange that he was sure to have goofed up the meeting for sure.

Robert Pattinson in an old candid chat with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed he didn’t know why Christopher Nolan needed him for the meeting. “

I went to meet him, and we kind of talked for three hours, and I have no idea what I’m meeting for, what the subject is. I was actually going back through his filmography to kind of try and predict what sort of genre he would go into next. And then, after hours of talking, he finally kind of said in the last two minutes, ‘So, I’ve been writing this thing and would you like to come back and read it?’”

It had been three hours, and Robert Pattinson could not take it anymore. He revealed further, “There was this pack of chocolates on the table. I had a massive blood sugar drop by the end of this conversation. I thought I was going to pass out because we’d been talking so much. I was trying to concentrate so much. Finally, I asked for one of the chocolates, and he immediately ended the meeting. I was like, oh my god, I fucked it up.”

However, it was not true, as the actor landed the role of Neil in Tenet. While talking about Pattinson, Christopher Nolan once said, “He’s the very definition of a fantastic supporting character. He’s a very important character to this film, but he’s very much in support of John David’s character.”

Interestingly in another interview, Pattinson even credited Nolan for preparing him for Batman. He told the Irish Times, “When I’m running on screen, I’m generally paired with John David, who is an ex-NFL player, so it was the most unfair thing in the world. The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, in the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterward.”

This, in turn helped him with that impressive physique while he took over Gotham City in the Batman suit.

