Anne Hathaway needs no introduction. The actress is known for her impeccable acting, timeless beauty, and for not changing a bit over the years. Since she is in showbiz for over two decades now, Anne has literally done it all. From romantic dramas to action and superhero movies, the Oscar-winning actress has explored various genres. In these movies, she has also kissed a ton of co-actors but found only one, James McAvoy, who kissed her appropriately.

Before her breakthrough role in The Princess Diaries, Anne made her acting debut with the Fox Television show, Get Real. Anne was just 16 when she bagged the role and had her first on-screen kiss for the show.

Throughout her illustrious career, Anne Hathaway has done some steamy intimate scenes that involved a lot of lip-locking. The actress has also shared kisses and smooches with a lot of her co-actors and has called herself a film kissing alum.

Once, in an interview with Heart, Anne Hathaway mentioned how she came across several co-actors in her career who did not kiss her in an appropriate manner. She said, “Sometimes you work with actors, and they can be lovely guys, but they have kind of dodgy instincts when it comes to kissing in scenes. They want to try to make it look a bit too real if you know what I mean.”

However, it was only James McAvoy, her co-star in the 2007 film Becoming Jane, who was an exception. In fact, the actor gave Anne a few directions to avoid a steamy interaction before the scene. Recalling the incident, Anne Hathaway said, “With James, right before we started, he turned to me and said, ‘Closed mouths, no tongue!’ That’s what I normally say to people. So it was a pleasure working with him.” McAvoy is indeed a gentleman.

