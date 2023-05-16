South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin had made their first appearance in the movie The Negotiation, and then they went ahead to feature in one of the beautifully written K-drama ‘Crash Landing On You’ and made our hearts flutter with their on-screen romance. Soon after that, reports were rife that the duo were dating each other secretly. They kept it under wraps until they announced their wedding news to their fans and broke the biggest news to them.

It’s been only a year that they have been married, and the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. However, their massive fanbase has been waiting since CLOY, when the duo will be seen on-screen again. And we feel the wait is over, as these edits are going viral. Keep scrolling to read more!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As an edited video clip is going viral on social media after an internet user named ‘dramaholiz’ shared the video on their Instagram handle, compiling clips of news articles and webtoon drawings proving that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are coming back for another K-drama based on the webtoon’ Daytime star’. However, there is no such official report on it yet. Along with the post, the caption could be read as, “Hyun bin & Son yejin in new webtoon adaption drama “Daytime star” Are you guy’s excited for their Comeback..?😭😭😭”

Here, check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KDRAMA REELS ♡ (@dramaholiz)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the post. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin’s massive fanbase cannot wait for the K-drama to actually turn out to be true, while a few bashed the makers for taking them as young characters.

One wrote, “Omg is it for real. They are so perfect for this role. Imma cry 😭if it is not true. The webtoon is soooo goood.”

Another one commented, “Ahhh I’m screaming I love this.”

One of them penned, “Can’t wait to see them! This webtoon is one of my favourite.”

However, other half of the netizens commented, “if it is true in my opinion they are too old for the role, excellent actors but for this incredible title other actors would be better.”

Well, there’s no official comment or confirmation yet, so it’s better not to believe. But it would have been great if the Crash Landing On You couple could come once again on-screen together after their marriage. Are you wishing for it too? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man 4: Zendaya’s MJ Will Remember Tom Holland’s Spidey & She Never Forgot That He Was Her BF? This Mind-Blowing Theory Decodes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News