People have a lot of questions and concerns about Spider-Man’s upcoming movies. The first one is if Tom Holland will reprise his role as the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger. Thankfully, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Tom will return as Spidey soon. So, the next question arrives, who all will remember him? Interestingly, a fan theory suggests that all important characters, including Zendaya’s MJ, will remember Spider-Man!

For the unversed, Doctor Strange cast a spell by the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home that made everyone forget Peter Parker and his identity as Spider-Man. But a fan theory suggests that there might be a few important characters in the movie who will remember him. Scroll on to learn more.

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man asked Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to make everyone forget his identity. This made Zendaya’s MJ forget her on-screen boyfriend and left Jacob Batalon’s Ned with no memory of his BFF’s identity. But, in another scene, Happy Hogan, played by Jon Favreau, remembered that he was associated with Spider-Man. He had come to pay his respect at Aunt May’s grave, where Tom Holland was also present as Peter Parker. He asked Happy how he knew his aunt and the latter replied that because of Spider-Man.

This is where the twist arrives! Happy knew that he was associated with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man even though he did not remember his identity, thanks to Doctor Strange. So this logic might also be true for Zendaya’s MJ. She might remember being friends with Spider-Man and even that she was his girlfriend! She, however, would not remember who Spidey’s alt ego was.

An Instagram page called Just The Nobodys shared the theory on their profile, and it is insane!

Well, in another theory, it was suggested that Doctor Strange’s spell was only applicable to people on Earth. This meant that Thor, Hulk and even Wanda would remember Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s identity. But it would be interesting to see if Zendaya’s MJ would also be a part of the group now!

Let us know what you think of this theory, and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

