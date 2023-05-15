Despite being among the A-list Hollywood stars, Anne Hathaway is the one we find the least involved in controversies. However, she did become a victim of a wardrobe malfunction that stayed with people for a long time. While Hathaway was herself a bit bothered by the mishap, she did not lose her cool. However, she vowed to appear in a blanket at the next event.

Anne began acting right after she graduated from high school. Her 2001 debut film Princess Diaries also became her breakthrough, and since then, her career trajectory has only gone up.

Anne Hathaway has defied all age-related myths with her beauty and fitness and never fails to impress everyone with her stunning looks. However, she once made headlines for a bizarre wardrobe malfunction. In 2012, Anne Hathaway arrived in a stunning black dress at her film Les Miserables premiere. While stepping out of her car, she struggled with her body-hugging dress with a high slit and ended up flashing her private parts.

Check out Anne Hathaway’s look here:

Anne Hathaway in Tom Ford at the Les Misérables 2012 New York premiere pic.twitter.com/WdAR8tvQ7K — “Gay Baby Daddy”- Azelia Banks (@beyonceseyelid) September 13, 2021

As per Vanity Fair, during the luncheon, the actress was overheard telling some guests that she would wear a blanket during her next red carpet-appearance. Anne Hathaway allegedly said, “It has landed. A bomb has gone off. I think what I am going to do is, whatever my next appearance is, I’m going to step out of the car in a blanket. You’ve got to laugh at it!”

TV host Matt Lauer also addressed the incident during Hathaway’s appearance on NBC’s Today show asking the her what lesson did she learn from the wardrobe malfunction. Anne gave a befitting reply to the host and shut him down. The Intern star said, “It was obviously an unfortunate incident. I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it, and do the decent thing, sells it.”

