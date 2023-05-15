The list of Hollywood celebrities shoplifting is long, but Amy Schumer takes the cake for being too open about it. In an interview in 2015, the actress confessed to shoplifting, revealing how it was typical of white girls to do this and how she got arrested at the age of 21. In the interview, Amy revealed she started shoplifting with her friends and was initially stealing bathing suits and some makeup. Scroll down to read more.

Amy Schumer, in the interview, claimed that she must have stolen about $100,000 worth of stuff overall. The actress also spilt the beans that, for punishment, she did not remember if she got community service and joked that she did not want to go to jail.

In an interview with GQ, Amy Schumer, on her shoplifting days, stated, “I think it’s pretty typical of white girls” adding, “I started just with my girlfriends-we would steal a bathing suit or some makeup or I don’t know, and then I just got more serious about it. It became grand larceny when I was in college.” The actress continued, “I just discovered this department store where you could just take whatever and then return it for cash-no tags, no receipt, nothing. You know, thousands of dollars. It was exciting.” Schumer added, “It was the adrenaline- the actual act of getting away with it. It wasn’t about the money, even though the money was nice. And I didn’t feel bad about it- it was this huge corporation. You know, I never stole from people. I never stole from a little store.”

Amy Schumer further confessed to stealing $100,000 worth of stuff overall, and speaking on the same, she shared, “It’s a lot. Yeah. I was stealing, like, from age 14 to 21? I think I was arrested when I was 21.”

She continued, “I got arrested stealing from Bloomingdale’s with my sister—which I’d never stolen from before, but Kim was like, “It’s really easy,” and then we found out it’s the hardest place to shoplift from—and they kind of got it down to disturbing the peace, but if anybody dug into my record they would see that it was grand larceny.”

Amy Schumer then joked, “I don’t want to go to jail. It felt really bad, being arrested” when asked what her punishment was. She added, “You have no say. And it was embarrassing. I was relieved because I got caught doing this other thing—had they caught me for the thing I’d been doing for years and years, I would probably have had to do time. So, relieved, actually. But it s*cked.

