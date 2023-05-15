Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but throughout the world. Many Hollywood celebrities have also agreed he has crazy fan fares wherever he goes. The superstar also recalled an incident where David Beckham was also present.

Back in 2012, King Khan and the football legend were both present at the same mall in London, and it wasn’t Beckham but SRK who got mobbed by hundreds of fans. The fanfare rattled Beckham, who then asked the mall authorities who this celebrity was even bigger than him.

In a viral video below, actor and director Farhan Akhtar is in conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and recalls the 2012 incident. Farhan said, “mene suna hai ki aap Karan Johar ki shoot karne gaye the, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. New York state me shoot kar rahe the. Karan ne muje bataya tha ke New York film council ke jo lady thi, unko bataya tha ke we need extra security kyun ki SRK aane wale hai shoot karne ke liye, aur crows will be mad. Aur woh lady jo thi unko pata nhi tha what she was into. unhone kaha ke me bhej dungi 4-5 security logon ko. Toh Karan emphasized ke please thoda zyada bhej dijiye. She was like we handled, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt.”

“Par jab aap wahan gaye toh serious tamasha hua. Station bandh karna pada. Trains cancel hue. Woh lady transfer hogyi siberia me,” as both Farhan and King Khan erupted in laughter. Pathaan star then added, “New York ke andhar saara subcontinent aagaya tha. Station bandh karna pada. Hume cheating karke koi aur jagah pe shooting karni padi. She was transferred yaa, to gulag.”

Farhan Akhtar then asked, “David Beckham se bhi mile? aisa kuch hua tha Beckham bhi the wahan par aur saara crowd jo the wahan par, and you were bombed, yeh kon hai? aisa bhi kuch hua tha.”

Shah Rukh Khan agreed to the incident and answered, “Log jo hai porshe ko trample karke aage aarahe the. Me ek computer store gaya tha Preity Zinta ke saath aur Saif Ali Khan ke saath.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “And Beckham bhi wahan par the. Aur me Football freak, muje bohat acchi lagti hai soccer. Toh me use pehchan gaya tha. Humare saath bhi bodyguard the, uske saath bhi bodyguard the. jab crowd aageye, woh [David Beckham] dekh raha tha, yeh kon log hai yaar, yeh konsi game khelte hai. Mene usko bataya nhi. Beckham is still confused.”

To get a glimpse of what the scenario was like take a look at an old video shared on Twitter by a fan.

In 2012, coincidentally #ShahRukhKhan & David Beckham were both present at the same mall in London and it wasn't Beckham but SRK who got all mobbed by hundreds of fans. 🔥🔥 Later David Beckham enquired the mall authorities that who was this celebrity even bigger than him. ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/EjdfAOJwrm — Hammad Khan (@HammadSRKian) January 15, 2022

