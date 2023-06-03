BTS’ eldest one, Jin, recently left his fans surprised as he appeared on Suga’s chat show Suchwita. It turned out that the singer had recorded the show four days before the inception of his military training and made it the most difficult one for his bandmate. Throughout the show, Jin made some emotional revelations about his journey in the K-Pop industry and also mentioned that he should not have debuted in 2013. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The popular and fans-favourite boy band BTS is all set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary soon. It has been a decade since the band made its debut under their agency HYBE Entertainment and all its members saw a huge rise in their success graph.

The teaser of the latest episode of the talk show is a rollercoaster ride of emotions for the BTS ARMY. In the clip, Suga could be heard asking Jin to give a message to his fans. In his reply, Jin asked his fans for their support and said, “Right now, I’ll probably be giving my best in serving my country. I’m sure I’ll be doing just fine so don’t worry too much. Please don’t forget BTS, and keep on showing your love and support.”

Suga further revealed that inviting Jin was the toughest thing he did as the latter was set to join the military in four days. Jin further pitched in and revealed that his bandmates convinced him to appear on the show as his fans would want to see him.

What came out to be the turning point of the whole teaser was when the 30-year-old said he should have debuted in 2013, leaving Suga puzzled. Jin said, “Because there were very few things I was good at. I wasn’t a good singer, I wasn’t a good dancer. There wasn’t much I could show anyone.”

The That That singer disagreed with his bandmate and said, “What do you mean you weren’t good at anything? There is no one on our team who can do what you do.”

BTS consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

