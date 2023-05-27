BTS’ Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are world-famous and need no introduction. The South Korean boy band – aka Bangtan Boys, enjoys millions of fans across the globe and are amassing more with their collective as well as solo music. But despite so much love, the septets are afraid of some things.

Over the years, the seven much-loved Korean artists have opened up about their phobias and revealed what scared them the most. While some aren’t shocking, others may raise your eyebrows, while a few may make you sympathise as they are a product of childhood trauma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scroll below to know what BTS’ Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are afraid of!

Jin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Jin-born Kim Seok-jin, has repeatedly stated that he is afraid of two specific things – ghosts (phasmophobia) and insects (entomophobia). Despite being the oldest member of BTS, he is not saved from having his own fears. We have to say even insects and ghosts are attracted to Mr Worldwide Handsome.

Suga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Suga is considered the cutest of the BTS members, but he too fears a couple of things. Min Yoon-gi – also known by his other stage name as Agust D, once revealed that one of his greatest fears in life is disappointing his parents and making them angry. He also once revealed that he is afraid of fireworks, as they are very loud. As per reports, he once confessed that he was scared of cows. We wonder why he’s afraid of them.

J-Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Jung Ho-seok – known to the world as BTS’ J-Hope, can be called the scariest of all the Bangtan Boys. As per reports, the ‘On the Street’ singer almost fainted from fear during a photo shoot where he had to hold a snake. Other reports reveal Hobi isn’t a big fan of insects and roller coasters and prefers keeping his distance as much as possible from them.

RM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Kim Nam-joon, aka BTS’ RM, has revealed on more than one occasion that it is very difficult for something or anything to scare him; However, according to a rumour, the artist – formally known as Rap Monster, fears elephants (Pachydermophobia, or Elephaphobia) a little.

Jimin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jimin – born Park Ji-min- once said he is afraid of several things, including mice and heights (acrophobia). Besides musophobia, the ‘Like Crazy’ singer is terrorized by another animal – butterflies; it reportedly causes him, absolute terror. As per reports, the popular BTS dancer has lepidopterophobia ever since someone put the beautiful insect in his pants when he was a.

V

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, fears quite a few things, and over the years, he’s been honest and revealed them to his ARMY. As per reports, he is afraid of lizards (herpetophobia), bees (apiphobia), mice (musophobia), heights (acrophobia), ghosts (phasmophobia), and swearing. We love him even more for being brave and talking about his fears.

Jungkook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigHit Music Updates (@bighit_ent)

Jeon Jung-kook, the youngest member of BTS, is reportedly afraid of cats. Yes, rumours have it that BTS’ Golden Maknae is fearful of the feline animal – though it is not 100% verified. Another thing that he reported fears the same way cats is being near a microwave when it’s in operation. Insects also frighten him.

Did you know these fears of BTS’ Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fun features.

Must Read: Avatar 3 Actress Sigourney Weaver Contradicting Director James Cameron’s Claims Of The Third Instalment Being Almost Complete Hints At Probable Reshoots: “I Don’t Think There Are…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News