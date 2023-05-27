Lily-Rose Depp has been headlines all over the world for her upcoming series, The Idol, from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. As the young star was in the news for bold scenes, she made her debut at Cannes with plenty of n*dity, and controversy brought her into the limelight. However, apart from her Cannes appearance, the 23-year-old star is again in the news as she was spotted passionately kissing her girlfriend, 070 Shake, at LAX.

As distance plays an essential role in a relationship, it was quite visible when The Idol actress met her beloved girlfriend. The young star recently confirmed her relationship with Rapper 070 Shake, actual name Daniela Velez-Brito, who is a budding music singer noted for her distinct style and deep vocals. However, their love was quite visible as they met at the airport. Read on to find out what happened between the two.

As Lily-Rose Depp arrived back in the US from the Cannes Film Festival in France, the 23-year-old star threw her arms around the 25-year-old rapper as they shared a steamy smooch on the sidewalk. The rapper greeted The Idol star with passionate hugs and kisses in front of several travellers, drivers and airport personnel showing how madly they are in love with each other.

The daughter of Johnny Depp was seen sporting a white cropped T-shirt paired with black sweatpants and black cat-eye sunglasses. Lily-Rose Depp also carried a small black purse and a large bottle of water when she landed back in Los Angeles after spending the last few days overseas to promote her controversial new series with The Weeknd.

This video put a big smile on my face awww, Lily looks genuinely in love with Dani and it makes me so happy that she has found her soulmate!! 🥺🫶 I love them so much!! 😍💞 Lily arriving at LAX airport today on May 26th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/maDzjWAmw2 — Lily-Rose Depp Updates (@UpdatesLilyRose) May 26, 2023

During the Cannes event, Lily even praised her father, Johnny Depp, for getting a standing ovation for his upcoming French drama. “I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited. It’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of,” said the actress while gushing about her father.

Let us know what do you think about Lily-Rose Depp and her beau?

