Marilyn Monroe is that enigma who left the world mesmerised with her beauty and charm. Her life was scandalous, full of ups and downs, secrets, but more importantly, grand. Her death in 1962 came across as a shock to many. But all the years she lived, she was loved. Talking about love, the lady was always open about her relationships and never shied away from dropping truth bombs. She once stunned the world when she revealed details about her lesbian encounter.

As stated earlier, Marilyn’s life was quite enigmatic, and there were so many aspects of her journey that people did not know about. One of them revolved around her lesbian encounter with Joan Crawford.

Matthew Smith, the author of Victim: The Secret Tapes of Marilyn Monroe, had access to never-heard-before recordings where Marilyn Monroe dropped some major truth bombs. The conversation was between the starlet and her psychiatrist, Dr Ralph Greenson. As per Evening Standard, the author said, “She described an intimate moment in some detail and how she and Joan had s*x.” As per Contact Music, she said, “We went to Joan’s bedroom… Crawford had a gigantic org*sm and shrieked like a maniac. The next time I saw Crawford, she wanted another round. I told her straight I didn’t much enjoy doing it with a woman.”

For the unversed, rumour mills back then circulated the narrative that Marilyn Monroe and yesteryear actress Joan Crawford were rivals. It all happened when the divas attended Golden Globe Awards in 1961, and the blonde beauty stole all attention with her gorgeous golden dress with a plunging neckline.

The media houses claimed that Joan was not happy about the limelight Marilyn received, and bitterness spewed between the two. However, as per the recordings, Monroe’s confession to a lesbian encounter with Joan now tells a completely different story.

