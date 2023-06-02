Leonardo DiCaprio- if this name features in a film’s credit, it is enough indication that the flick will not disappoint. The actor – who began his career in 1989, has delivered some amazing films over the last three decades, and some of them were way too s*xy, steamy and, in short, NSFW for 90s kids to watch on TV.

Advertisement

Being a 90s-born myself, I can 100% say the first s*xy Leo s*X scene we remember will always be the iconic scene of the steamy carriage in Titanic. Jack and Rose’s handprint on the glass window was the first steamy thing we may have ever seen on TV. But does this clip make it to the top 5 best s*x scenes of Leonardo DiCaprio?

Advertisement

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has engaged in several s*xual encounters on screen, and some are sure to have given his fans worldwide wet dreams and high expectations of what to expect in the bedroom. From doing the dirty in a car to turning up the heat in the kitchen – but with the gas off, scroll below to see the 5 best s*x scenes we picked and ranked – No 1 is at the very end.

WARNING: Below are mentioned are the best s*x scenes of Leonardo DiCaprio. The article contains graphic videos of the scenes in question and is unsuitable for minors.

Wolf Of Wall Street

If we ask any person born post-2005, which is the s*xiest Leonardo DiCaprio movie they have watched, the answer may be the 2013 biographical black comedy crime film The Wolf of Wall Street. Though the film is filled with dr*g abuse and a lot of s*x scenes, it still doesn’t make it to the No. 1 spot but is at No. 5.

Leo’s character gets it on a lot with his onscreen wife, Naomi Lapaglia (Margot Robbie), and we get a glimpse of the action quite a few times in the films. Be it in the car before he married her or on their marital bed moments before she announces she’ll be leaving him with the kids – the two leave fans in need of the AC and a cold glass of water filled with ice cubes.

Romeo and Juliet

In my opinion, the fourth most s*xiest Leonardo DiCaprio s*x is this one of a very young Leo as Romeo in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 romantic crime film Romeo + Juliet. Starring Claire Danes as Juliet, this movie saw forbidden love take centre stage.

In this scene, Leo’s character goes to Claire’s house, completely drenched in the rain. The two of them innocently kiss each other before helping the other get rid of their clothes. The two then feast their eyes on each other figure before we – unfortunately, are met with the video’s end slate.

Titanic

Making it to No. 3 is the scene we all remember: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet’s Rose DeWitt Bukater, turning the temperature high in James Cameron’s epic romance Titanic. Released in 1997, this billion-dollar film sees Leo and Rose’s character consummate their forbidden relationship while hiding away from all abode the ship.

In the scene, we see the two young lovebirds explore the vessel that’s taking them Atlantic before spending some quality time in a vintage car. After moments in the driver’s seat, the duo move to the back seat and begin an intense make-out session with them n*ked and sweaty in each other’s arms.

Revolutionary Road

Sam Mendes’ 2008 romantic drama Revolutionary Road followed the life of the Wheelers as they struggled to cope with their personal problems and then the breakdown in their marriage. Even though Leonardo DiCaprio’s Frank and Kate Winslet’s April have trouble later on, the audience gets to see them doing the dirty in the kitchen.

In the scene, we see the couple lose themselves in each other’s eyes before passionately kissing each other and then doing the deed – while still clothed, on the kitchen counter. That place sure needs sanitization before being used ever again. Too hot!

The Departed

Taking the No. 1 spot on ‘Leonardo DiCaprio’s best s*x scenes’ ranked list is this scene from Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime thriller The Departed. The scene in question sees Leonardo DiCaprio’s Trooper William ‘Billy’ Costigan Jr and Vera Farmiga’s Dr Madolyn Madden having an intense makeout session that begins in the kitchen (does Leo have a thing for kitchen s*X?) before heading to the bedroom.

The clip sees the duo engage in some s*nsual foreplay as Leo’s character gently kisses the doctor as he strips her before engaging in having some steamy s*x.

We are sure the weekend is gonna be a steamy one!

Do you agree with our ranking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best s*x scenes? Let us know which scene you think is his s*xiest and whether your favourite s*x scene(s) featuring him made the list.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Causes A Cup To Go Out Of Stock In Minutes, After Selling Out Multiple Items Via His Livestream, Increasing Companies’ Net Worth In Minutes Owing To His Unmatchable Brand Value!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News