Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet skyrocketed to fame after appearing in James Cameron’s Titanic. Before the duo got the part, there was news of several other actors and actresses. One of the frontrunners for the role of Rose was actress Claire Danes who was seen opposite Leo in Romeo+Juliet, which came out a year before Cameron’s magnum opus. Reportedly Danes turned down the role because she didn’t want to romance DiCaprio! Can you imagine? Read on to know more.

For the unversed, Romeo+Juliet also featured Paul Rudd, who also auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in Cameron’s film but eventually, Leo got the part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few years ago, in an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Claire Danes spoke about the real reason why she turned down Titanic, and it had a connection with Leonardo DiCaprio. In that throwback interview, Danes said, “I had just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot Titanic,” Danes said. “And I just didn’t have it in me.” She further spoke about and mentioned that she had no regrets about losing Titanic to Kate Winslet.

Claire Danes said, “I was really clear about it. I wasn’t conflicted.” She even opened up about how scary it seemed to her the stardom Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet received after Titanic. She said, “I think I may have sensed that I was courting that [level of fame], or I was proximate to that. I just couldn’t do it. I didn’t want it.” Claire added, “It was going to propel me to something I knew I didn’t have the resources to cope with. I knew I had to do a lot of foundation building.”

James Cameron‘s Titanic went on become one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed films of all time. The Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer was re-released this year to silver the film’s silver jubilee.

For more throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Was ‘Obsessed’, Attracted Towards Johnny Depp Physically: “He Had That Bad Boy Streak When He Was With Winona Ryder & Kate Moss”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News