When BTS’ Jungkook Almost Did Not Become A Part Of The Grammy-Nominated Award For Being Too Shy - Here’s What Happened

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, is among the most popular K-Pop stars in the world. However, this might not have been the case due to the singer’s shyness. Jungkook was so shy that he almost missed out on joining BTS. Scroll down to read the scoop.

BTS debuted in 2013 under their agency HYBE Entertainment. The band consisted of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, was just a teenager when he joined BTS. As the youngest member in the now Grammy-nominated band, the singer was so shy that HYBE’s CEO Bang Si-hyuk was concerned if he could debut as a K-Pop idol. Once, during his interaction with the Korean news outlet OSEN, Si-hyuk said, “When Jungkook was a trainee, he couldn’t sing when we asked him to.” He added, “He just twisted his body for 15 minutes and was very shy. He didn’t have much talent, so the company questioned if he could even debut.”

While Jungkook is a global star now, the singer once revealed he was a mischievous one as a kid. As per Koreaboo, the singer interacted with Japan’s FC Magazine and said, “I loved playing outside as a kid. I really hated studying though. I got in trouble with my mom a lot. I was the type of kid who would run down the hallway and eat lunch fast at school. I even tried out for a b-boy competition even though I wasn’t good at it.”

The singer further mentioned how things changed as he began auditioning to venture into the music industry. However, he was still afraid of large crowds. The singer said, “I started to shrink after being surrounded by so many strangers. This might be the time that I began being shy around people I didn’t know.”

Well, the rest is history, as Jungkook is not only a singing sensation but also the face of many global brands.

