Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 has completed seven days at the Box Office. The one-week total of the Spy Universe film helmed by Maneesh Sharma stands at 217.50 crore. While Bhaijaan witnessed a drop once the festival season was over, the film regained its pace on the seventh day, taking the total close to 220 crore.

However, while this one-week total for the Tiger threequel might be Salman Khan’s highest one-week total in his entire career, beating his two Tiger films – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, it still is behind the other two Spy Worlds Pathaan and War!

In fact, Tiger 3 is way behind Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan when it comes to the one-week total. Both films were released during the holiday season, and while Salman Khan’s film enjoyed a five-day festival season, Pathaan also enjoyed an extended weekend. But Bhaijaan’s Spy Universe film fell short of almost 100+ crore to match Pathaan!

While Tiger 3 earned 217.50 crore in seven days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected almost 330 crore in seven days! Tiger 3 even stayed behind Hrithik Roshan’s War, which collected 224.75 crore in seven days. In fact, War enjoyed an extended week 1, finishing at 180.05 crore.

Check out the one-week (7-day) collection of all the Spy Universe films ranked.

Pathaan – 330.25 Crore War – 224.75 Crore Tiger 3 – 217.50 Crore Tiger Zinda Hai – 206 Crore Ek Tha Tiger – 135.05 Crore

Currently, Tiger 3 stands third when it comes to numbers of the one-week (7-day) total of the Spy Universe films. Salman Khan’s threequel saw a great decline in the weekdays, which might be a major reason for the film not churning out numbers as great as Pathaan.

Another reason can be the World Cup matches, and even the Tiger superstar has asserted that once the World Cup final is done, audiences will be back in the theaters.

Check out the individual day-wise numbers of Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan Vs War.

Day 1: 44.50 crore Vs 57 crore Vs 53.35 crore

Vs Vs Day 2: 59.25 crore Vs 70.50 crore Vs 24.35 crore

Vs Vs Day 3: 44.75 crore Vs 39.25 crore Vs 22.45 crore

Vs Vs Day 4: 21.25 crore Vs 53.25 crore Vs 28.70 crore

Vs Vs Day 5: 18.50 crore Vs 60.75 crore Vs 37.40 crore

Vs Vs Day 6: 13.25 crore Vs 26.50 crore Vs 21.50 crore

Vs Vs Day 7: 18.75 crore Vs 23 crore Vs 28.90 crore

7-day (One Week Total): 219.75 crore Vs 330.25 Vs 216.65 crore

While Tiger 3 stands a little close to around 3% behind Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, helmed by Siddharth Anand, it is way behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan – almost 50%, which is a huge margin to cover. Waiting to see how the post-World Cup business days come along for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

