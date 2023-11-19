Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 has been unfortunate at the Indian box office as its run has been impacted to an extent due to the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Today is a blockbuster Sunday, and the audience would love to stay home and watch the final between India and Australia, resulting in a huge dent in business. Let’s see how the biggie has fared in the advance booking for day 8!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, the film was released on 12th November. Many fans expressed their disappointment with YRF’s decision to release the film on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. We clearly saw the opening day getting affected, and when there was a sign of recovery, ongoing Cricket fever brutally impacted this spy thriller.

Today, yet again, a huge blow will be seen in Tiger 3’s box office collection, and we already got a hint of that through the advance booking trend for day 8. Today, despite being a Sunday, the film has shown a drop in pre-sales, with tickets worth 3.15 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) sold across the country. It comprises a ticket count of over 1.50 lakh.

Compared with yesterday’s 4 crores gross, Tiger 3 has dropped by 21% in advance booking today. It’s a clear sign that the film will suffer at the Indian box office due to the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia. Expect a big blow during afternoon and evening shows, even in mass centers. Night shows are bound to perform low due to the ‘Sunday curse’ as audiences avoid night or late-night shows as tomorrow is a working day. So overall, a huge impact will be seen today.

However, the Cricket World Cup can’t be an excuse, as it was the makers’ decision to release the film during the World Cup period. It’s clear that Tiger 3 has been clearly underperforming at the box office, and it might not emerge as a clean Hit in the lifetime run. At most, the film will get a Plus verdict, and for that, too, it is to be seen how it performs on the second Monday.

Tiger 3 needs to stay above the 10 crore mark tomorrow to be in the race of being a successful affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

