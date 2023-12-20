Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following, and there’s no denying that. After the debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, fans had huge expectations from his Diwali release, Tiger 3. However, the film, which did decently well at the box office, also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan in the cameo appearance. Recently, the superstar celebrated his brother Sohail Khan’s birthday at a grand bash.

Since last night, a video from his brother and actor’s birthday bash has been widely shared because netizens feel he scolded paps at the event. The superstar is often captured schooling his fans or paps or others for different reasons. However, the latest clip has divided netizens into groups. Scroll down.

The viral video in question sees ‘doting son’ Salman Khan holding his mother Salma Khan’s hand and escorting her to the car. However, soon after the mother-son duo exits the venue and approaches the car, paps gather around and start screaming the superstar’s name, calling him to pose for the photos. Upset with the crowding, he makes his eyes big while asking them to step back in order to not make his mother uncomfortable. ‘Tiger’ supported black t-shirt paired with burgundy pants.

Soon after the video went viral, many of his fans came out in Salman Khan’s defense and said that he didn’t want his mother to feel uncomfortable. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Tiger 3 flop hone se sadme me h bechara,” while another said, “Taking his real life role too seriously.”

Third one slammed, “Akad toh dekho, flop pe flop film dene ke baad bhi.”

Defending the act, a fan said, “Salman Bhai did not mean arrogance or arrogance. He was just suffocated by the atmosphere of the Indian press, which harassed his mother Salma Khan. There was no respect from you for the elderly, and therefore you had to see silence from him because you are disrespectful And do not know about something called privacy.”

Another said, “Bolne ki bhi jarurat Nehi thi Bhai , Woh gusse se bade ankh unko dikha Dena hi kaafi hai.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is yet to make the official announcement of his next project.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this viral video? Do let us know.

