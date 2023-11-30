Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Salman Khan Starrer To Surpass Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Lifetime Score Today

Pre-pandemic, the last blockbuster was Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. The biggie had netted 280 crores and had exceeded expectations to emerge as a really huge success. In fact, no film could come even close to surpassing it for more than two years till the Hindi version of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 arrived and scored 434.70 crores.

Post that, there was a lull again, and Bollywood required the might of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol to strike thrice with Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2 to surpass Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior.

In a year that’s seeing huge records being scored, now Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is set to go one up over Om Raut-directed period historical drama by edging past its lifetime score. On Wednesday, the film scored 2 crores more and, in the process, reached 279.43 crores. Today, all it requires is a few more lakhs to be added to its score, and that will ensure that Tanhaji -The Unsung Warrior’s lifetime score record is broken.

There is a catch here, though. When it comes to just the Hindi version the Ajay Devgn starrer will still be ahead by many crores since it didn’t arrive in any dubbed version. On the other hand, Tiger 3 has the Tamil and Telugu versions, contributing almost 9 crores to its overall haul.

One now waits to see where Tiger 3 lands in its eventual lifetime since Animal is on a rampage, and Sam Bahadur is turning out to be a force, which would mean a majority of screens and shows will go to these two films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 At The Worldwide Box Office (After 15 Days): With Almost 450 Crores Collection, Salman Khan-Led Spy Thriller Beats Brahmastra & Is Just 19.82 Crores Away From War!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News