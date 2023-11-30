With only one day to go, the anticipation is sky-high for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller Animal. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, and viewers have praised the initial promos. The positive results are visible in advance booking collections at the box office, which have gone past Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Scroll below for details, as the next targets are Tiger 3 and Adipurush!

It is to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna led film is clashing with Sam Bahadur at the box office. While the genres are very different, there is no comparison in terms of pre-sales either. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has created havoc at the ticket windows. But Vicky Kaushal’s film would be a word-of-mouth-dependent affair.

Animal Advance Booking Updates

As far as the advance booking updates are concerned, Animal has added a gigantic sum of 20.15 cr gross (excluding blocked seats). This is a further increase of 42% from yesterday’s numbers of 14.2 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). The box office collection is going to witness a huge boost, but this is only the start for Ranbir Kapoor and team.

Animal Surpasses Jailer’s Advance Booking Collections

Additionally, Animal advance booking has gone past the pre-sales collections of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which earned a total sum of 18.50 crores gross. It will beat Tiger 3’s 23 crores gross today, and there are possibilities of surpassing Prabhas’ Adipurush, which raked in 26.50 crores gross at the box office advance booking.

One feat of 2023 that will continue to remain unbeatable is Pathaan’s 32.43 crores. Shah Rukh Khan set new milestones at the box office, and it is challenging for any Bollywood biggie to achieve that milestone! It is to be noted that Jawan holds the highest advance booking collections (41 crores) for opening day in Bollywood, and that makes for a whole different record-breaking spree.

About Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023, and is backed by T-Series.

It is one of the longest films made in Indian cinema, with a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes. This became a reason for concern for fans, but we have previously seen movies, including RRR and Pushpa, that have achieved big despite being lengthy.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga will move on to create Spirit with Prabhas after Animal. Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to be a part of the next film during a recent press conference. It is now to be seen whether the director takes that into consideration!

