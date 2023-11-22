Tiger 3 has reasons to celebrate, as it is now the Highest-grossing Diwali release of all time. Maneesh Sharma‘s directorial starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi has achieved the milestone within 10 days of its box office run. But where does it stand compared to Hrithik Roshan’s War and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? Scroll below for all the details!

YRF has taken the responsibility of giving India the biggest spy universe. It started with Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, and Hrithik Roshan eventually joined the league with War in 2019. Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan came together to deliver the biggest blockbuster with Pathaan (2023).

Tiger 3 at the worldwide box office

After the completion of 10 days, Tiger 3 has added a total box office collection of 400 crores gross at the worldwide box office. With this whopping collection, it has left behind Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Krrish 3 to become the biggest Diwali release in history. But how much did Pathaan and War earn in their 10-day run globally?

Pathaan vs Tiger 3 vs War at the worldwide box office

Pathaan turned out to be the biggest blessing after a streak of flops in Bollywood. It revived faith in the Hindi film industry as Shah Rukh Khan broke multiple records with his comeback film. As far as the first 10 days at the worldwide box office are concerned, Siddharth Anand’s directorial brought in a total of 729 crores gross.

Last but not least, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff‘s War continued to mint moolah despite mixed responses at the box office. It was the first Siddharth Anand directorial in the YRF spy universe that gained massive hype over its high-octane action sequences.

War earned a total of 354.89 crores gross within 10 days at the worldwide box office.

When compared, Pathaan wins the box office clash against Tiger 3 and War.

About Tiger 3

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is the first installment in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The buzz was sky high because Hrithik Roshan was uniting with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on screens.

The spy thriller received mixed response upon release, which spoilt the party after the festive holidays concluded. It was released on 12th November and is available in IMAX, 2DX, and other premium formats.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

