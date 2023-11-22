Shah Rukh Khan has repeatedly proved that he’s called the King for a reason. The superstar, known for being his true self while interacting with his fans and media, never misses a chance to show his witty side. We often bring you multiple videos of the Jawan actor sharing exciting anecdotes of his life and from the film sets that he’s been a part of. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he admitted to doing a film only for the sake of money.

2023 has been SRK’s year, and rightly so. Right from kick-starting it with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan to taking box offices by storm with Jawan, he’s all set to end the year on a bombastic note with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas.

During his appearance on Yaadon Ki Baarat in 206, Shah Rukh Khan had opened up about doing a film only for the sake of money. Since he wanted to buy his luxurious abode, he needed money badly, following which he decided to star in that film. He had said on the show, “Mein naam nahi lunga par sirf ek film maine paise ke liye ki thi. Maine abhi tak 60 films ki hai. Aur mujhe malum bhi tha, maine producer ko bhi bol dia tha, maine ghar liya tha uss film ki fees se, mujh bahut zaroorat thi.”

“Jab mere halaat theek-thak hogae, toh jab maine recently apni saare films vapas kharedna shuru kia, woh pehli film thi jo maine vapas li, mujh aisa lagta hai ki maine uss film ki payment vapas ki hai. Mujhe dil nahi tha woh film karneka, par maine ek he film aaj tak apna zameer bhechke paisa ke liye ki hai,” Shah Rukh Khan had said further.

(Loose translation: I won’t name the film, but I have done one film only for the sake of money. I have done 60 films till now. I had even informed the producer that I had bought a house with its fees as I needed it badly. When I got stable, I began buying my own films, and that was the first film he bought. He feels that by buying it, he has returned the fees he has received. I didn’t want to do that film, but I have only done one film by selling my conscience.)

Before returning to the big screens with Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan.

