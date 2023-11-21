Time and again, we have come across Bollywood movies, web shows, and TV shows landing in controversies for different reasons. Some time back, Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Gauahar Khan starrer Tandav hogged headlines due to its controversial plot, following which many had dropped their plans of making similar movies or web shows or had to rework on the same- one of which was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Maximum City.’ Amidst the political tension in the country, Netflix had decided to shelve the project just before entering pre-production.

Now, in the latest interview, the filmmaker has opened up about the impact he had on himself after the OTT giant backed out from the project. Kashyap said Netflix shelving the project after Amazon Prime received backlash for Tandav is a form of ‘invisible censorship’. Scroll down for details.

During his latest interview with The Washington Post, Anurag Kashyap opened up about the effects he had on himself after Netflix decided to drop Maximum City without giving any specific reason to the makers. Speaking about the same, Kashyap revealed that the decision took a toll on his health, and he suffered two heart attacks and slipped into depression after his project was shelved. During that period, he found solace in alcohol and began drinking heavily.

Anurag Kashyap said, “It was my best work. I’ve never done such honest, important work. Maximum City was where all my energy went. I was heartbroken. I totally lost it. Streaming was finally the space I was waiting for. The disappointment is it was supposed to be a revolution, but it was not. Like social media, it was supposed to empower people, but it became a tool.”

Earlier in an interview, Anurag Kashyap had revealed that he had completed writing Maximum City, but the OTT giant Netflix, which was supposed to do it earlier, had refused to back it. The project had been green-lit, but a lot changed on streaming. He further stated that lots of projects were stalled, including Paatal Lok season two.

For the unversed, Maximum City is a non-fiction novel written by Suketu Mehta. It is also a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

On the other hand, Netflix also dropped the 3rd season of Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games without giving a proper reason to the makers.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Finally Breaks Silence On Sacred Games 3 Getting Shelved By Netflix, Says “OTT Ki Himmat Nahi, Tandav Ke Baad…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News