Paresh Rawal Shares Exciting Update On Akshay Kumar-Starrer Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3; Here Is What We Know

It was back in 2000 when we first met Babu Rao, Raju, and Shyam in Hera Pheri. The chaotic trio made their way into fans’ hearts and now we eagerly await the second installment of the much-loved sequel. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty will be back with the third installment of Hera Pheri and there is an exciting update for fans.

If reports are to be believed, then Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3 will be released super soon. The film is currently on floors and looks like the trio will be back on the big screens, sooner than you can imagine. There is also some good news in store for fans waiting for Welcome 3!

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the veteran actor said, “Hera Pheri 3 will arrive next year, somewhere towards the end of 2024. The shoot will begin next year.” Talking about Welcome 3, the actor added that the shoot will begin by the end of the year and will most likely be released in May-June 2024.

The Oh My God actor also spoke about the failure of Hungama 2 and said that he is aware that the film was not well made and they will only work on Hungama 3 if there is a very good story.

Talking about Hera Pheri, a few months back, news was rife that Akshay Kumar would not be reprising his role as Raju in Hera Pheri. There were also reports that Akshay Kumar has been replaced by Kartik Aaryan owing to Akshay not committing to the franchise anymore and Kartik enjoying success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, Akshay is a part of the film. Even Sanjay Dutt will be joining the cast for the 3rd installment.

Paresh Rawal was recently seen in Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.

