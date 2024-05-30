Following Amazon’s adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout, Ella Purnell, shot to fame and immediately became a household name. Purnell plays Lucy MacLean, a young lady who was raised in the Vaults and now chooses to live alone in the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

However, Purnell is not new to the Hollywood scene. Since making her screen debut in the romance movie Never Let Me Go (2010), starring alongside Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield, Purnell has painstakingly crafted an incredible career, making appearances in a wide range of motion pictures and television shows. Check out our list of some of the best works of Ella Purnell ranked from worst to best.

10. ‘Kick-Ass 2’

Produced by Jeff Wadlow of Truth or Dare, Kick-Ass 2 follows the formula for a sequel, building on the superhero story and tenaciously upholding its hard R rating for graphic violence.

Purnell plays Dolce in Kick-Ass 2, the naive high school bully who is noted for muttering to a perplexed Hit Girl, “Who is Stan Lee? Dolce is your quite usual bully with a ton of attitude who sadly remained a mere supporting character in the series. However, even though limited, Purnell’s performance was quite up to the mark.

9. ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist action movie Army of the Dead centers on an unusual bunch of violent mercenaries hired to break into and loot a purportedly impregnable safe that is inconveniently situated in the middle of a Las Vegas infested by zombies. Purnell portrays Kate Ward, the daughter of the film’s main lead and leader of the heist crew, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista)

Army of the Dead is a strong effort by Snyder, entertaining if not particularly fascinating. This is mostly due to a talented cast that enhances the material. One of the issues with the film is that Kate’s role is written quite clumsily, given the zombie-infested environment.

8. ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’

Purnell plays the odd character of Emma Bloom in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, an eighty-eight-year-old trapped in time as her teenage self. This is Purnell’s first main role in Hollywood as an adult. Based on the same-titled novel by Ransom Riggs, the story takes place inside Miss Peregrine’s sanctuary, a haven for exceptional children with strange talents.

The essence of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children lies in Purnell’s wonderful and melancholic portrayal of Bloom, whose ability to control the air and fly is skillfully displayed by the actress.

7. ‘Ways to Live Forever’

The film, which was directed by Gustavo Ron, tells the moving tale of a little kid named Sam who, after learning that he has leukemia, makes a bucket list of exciting things to do. It is a heartwarming tale of comedy and optimism emerging from the depths of despair.

The youthful cast’s captivating performances, especially Purnell’s as Sam’s first love Kaleigh, were highly acclaimed. Director Gustavo Ron claims that from the beginning, Purnell struck him as the embodiment of Kaleigh.

6. ‘Sweetbitter’

The protagonist of the Starz television series Sweetbitter is Tess Purnell, a young lady who is sucked into the colorful and hectic world of a fancy restaurant in New York City. She learns a little bit about human connection while navigating the complexity of the culinary world under the direction of the mysterious restaurant boss, Jake (Tom Sturridge).

Sweetbitter is a wonderful blend of drama, romance, and coming-of-age storytelling that goes nicely with a glass of wine. Stephanie Danler, as showrunner and primary writer, masterfully adapts her book to the screen

5. ‘Ordeal by Innocence’

In this television adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1958 novel Ordeal by Innocence, Purnell plays Hester, the beloved child of the Argyll family. The story begins with a murder, as is fitting for any Christie mystery. Christmas 1954 finds wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyll at home on the Argyll family estate, Sunny Point, where she is fatally struck by a blow from a decanter. A brilliant cast led by Bill Nighy quickly gets to work dissecting the complex web of lies surrounding this horrific murder as allegations and blood fly.

4. ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

Star Trek: Prodigy is the first animated Star Trek series made for children. The show, which takes place in 2383, introduces a varied cast of new characters whose galactic adventures begin when they find the USS Protostar, a long-lost Starfleet starship. Purnell, who is making her voice acting debut, plays the role of Gwyndala, a female Vau N’Akat who is an extremely fierce extraterrestrial. Purnell plays this character with genuine tenderness and depth, demonstrating her versatility and her innate talent for voice acting.

3. ‘Yellowjackets’

Purnell gained her biggest recognition for her role as the vivacious Jackie Taylor in Yellowjackets before she left Vault 33 and entered the nuclear wasteland of Fallout. Yellowjackets, which is based on the actual events of the 1972 Andes Flight Disaster, follows Jackie as she navigates fierce power struggles and terrifying moral epiphanies after a deadly plane crash that traps her and the other WHS Yellowjacket members in the Canadian wilderness for more than a year.

Jackie rose to popularity, and one of the main draws for viewers was Purnell’s portrayal of the endearing but troubled team captain.

2. ‘Fallout’

Purnell is no stranger to video game adaptations; she previously demonstrated her acting prowess in the League of Legends-based Netflix series Arcane. But given the size and longevity of the game’s fan following, Fallout comes with a special sense of obligation to do right by the fans and source material.

Fallout, a show directed by Jonathan Nolan, elevates its cherished source material by providing the ideal fusion of science fiction and Western, propelled by Purnell’s remarkable performance.

1. ‘Arcane’

Ella Purnell’s greatest project to date is Arcane. Arcane, the first large-scale film adaptation of Riot Games’ immensely popular computer game League of Legends, centers on a gang of teenage orphans who cause events that jeopardize their stability in a desperate attempt to get some big cash and some street cred.

Purnell is a fantastic Jinx, one of the most adored MOBA champions. Reluctant to take charge, Jinx has to accept that she is an inspiration to her group, particularly to her younger sister Vi (Hailee Steinfeld). The connection between Jinx and Vi is severely strained throughout the series, and as things progress, the sisters find themselves in the middle of a developing conflict that will eventually destroy their entire universe.

