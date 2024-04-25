10 Best Budget Microwaves On Amazon India (2024)

Microwaves are a staple in most Indian kitchens. They’re perfect for reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen food, and even whipping up quick meals. Looking to spruce up your kitchen without breaking the bank? A budget-friendly microwave can be a lifesaver, offering reheating, defrosting, and even basic cooking capabilities. But with so many options on Amazon, choosing the right one can be overwhelming.

Fear not! This guide explores 10 of the best budget microwaves in India for 2024, considering factors like features, capacity, and price.

Here’s what we’ll cover:

Solo vs. Convection Microwaves – Decide which type best suits your needs.

Top Features to Consider – Capacity, wattage, and convenience features.

Our Top 10 Budget Microwaves – A breakdown of the best options on Amazon.

Solo vs. Convection Microwaves

Solo Microwaves: Basic and budget-friendly, ideal for reheating and defrosting.

Convection Microwaves: Offer additional functions like baking and grilling, allowing for more diverse cooking.

Top Features to Consider

Capacity: Choose a size that fits your counter space and cooking needs. (17-23L suitable for small families/individuals, 24L+ for larger families)

Wattage: Higher wattage (700W+) ensures faster cooking times.

Features: Look for defrost settings, child lock, and auto-cook menus for added convenience.

Our Top 10 Budget Microwaves:

Compact design (17L) ideal for small apartments or kitchens.

700W wattage for efficient heating.

Manual knob controls for easy operation.

Defrost function for quickly thawing frozen food.

Click here to see the latest price and deals on Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven on Amazon.in!

20L capacity with convection technology for baking and grilling.

800W wattage for fast and even cooking.

Child lock for safety.

Auto cook menu with pre-programmed settings for ease of use.

Upgrade your kitchen with this versatile IFB Convection Microwave Oven. Check it out on Amazon.in!

Reliable Panasonic brand with 20L capacity.

800W wattage for quick reheating.

Easy-to-use digital display and touch controls.

5 level power control for adjusting cooking intensity.

Enjoy Panasonic quality at a great price! Click here to see this microwave on Amazon.in.

Space-saving 20L design with convection baking, auto cook and grilling functions.

1350W power for efficient cooking.

Rotary knob controls for simple operation.

Mirror finish for a sleek and stylish look.

This Voltas Beko Microwave Oven, adds a touch of style to your kitchen. See more on Amazon.in!

Simple and efficient 20L solo microwave.

700W wattage for fast reheating.

Mechanical knobs for easy control.

Defrost function for convenient thawing.

Looking for a no-frills microwave? This Whirlpool Solo option is perfect. Get yours on Amazon.in!

Compact 21L design with convection, grilling, and baking capabilities.

800W wattage for powerful performance.

Digital display and touch controls for intuitive use.

Triple Distribution System ensures even cooking throughout your food.

Experience Samsung innovation in this feature-packed Convection Microwave. Buy it on Amazon.in today!

Larger 30L capacity with convection, grilling, and baking functions.

800W wattage for fast and even cooking.

LED display and touch controls for a modern look.

Child lock for added safety in the kitchen.

Click here to buy this microwave on Amazon.in.

Compact 20L Design with Convection & Grill.

800W Wattage for quick and even cooking.

Digital Display & Touch Controls for easy operation.

Pre-programmed Indian Menus to whip up delicious curries, dals, and other favorites.

Buy it on Amazon.in today!

Spacious 2OL Capacity that offers ample space for larger dishes, perfect for family meals.

Reheating, defrosting and cooking suitable for bachelors & small families

700W Wattage for quick and efficient cooking.

Digital Display & Touch Controls: User-friendly interface for easy operation.

Auto Cook Menus & Defrost Settings: Simplify cooking with pre-programmed settings and convenient defrosting.

Liked this Value-Packed Convection Powerhouse? Get yours on Amazon.in!

Compact 20L Design ideal for small kitchens or limited counter space.

750W Wattage that provides enough power for everyday reheating and defrosting tasks.

Rotary Knobs with Timer – a simple and user-friendly controls with a convenient 30-minute timer.

5 Power Levels for simmering, boiling, or reheating.

It’s perfect for those on a budget who need a basic and reliable solo microwave. Buy it on Amazon today!

Remember: When choosing a microwave, carefully consider your needs and budget. By following these tips, you can find the perfect budget microwave for your Indian kitchen!

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. By clicking on these links and making a purchase, you may support us at no additional cost to you.

