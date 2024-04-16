The Indian summer is upon us, and staying cool indoors becomes a priority. With so many Split Air Conditioner on Amazon, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. This guide highlights some of the best split AC under ₹34,999, perfect for battling the scorching heat.

Here are some key factors to consider before buying a Split Air Conditioner for India’s summer:

Room Size and Capacity:

Measure your room size: This is crucial! Split Air Conditioner capacity is measured in tons. A 1-ton AC is sufficient for rooms under 150 sq. ft. For rooms between 150-200 sq. ft., consider a 1.5-ton AC. Larger rooms will need a 2-ton or higher capacity.

Inverter vs. Non-Inverter Technology:

Inverter ACs: More energy-efficient, leading to lower electricity bills in the long run. They adjust compressor speed to maintain cooling, resulting in less power consumption. Slightly higher initial cost.

Non-Inverter ACs: Less expensive upfront but use more energy. They turn on and off completely to regulate temperature, leading to higher electricity bills.

Star Rating:

Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency. A 5-star AC is ideal for lower electricity consumption. However, a 3-star AC can be a budget-friendly option.

Features:

Consider features that enhance comfort and convenience:

Cooling Modes: Many ACs offer modes like Turbo, Eco, Sleep, Dehumidify, and Auto for different cooling needs.

Air Filtration: Look for ACs with anti-dust filters, PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air, or anti-bacterial filters for improved air quality.

Smart Connectivity: Some ACs offer Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control them remotely via a smartphone app.

Sleep Mode: This mode maintains a comfortable temperature for sleeping while using less energy.

Auto-Cleaning Function: This feature can help maintain the AC’s efficiency and hygiene.

Additional Considerations:

Brand Reputation: Research the brand’s reputation for reliability, customer service, and after-sales service.

Noise Level: Check the AC’s noise level (in decibels) to ensure it’s quiet enough for your comfort.

Copper vs. Aluminum Condenser: Copper offers better heat transfer, but aluminium is cheaper. Consider your budget and priorities.

Warranty: Look for ACs with a good warranty period for peace of mind.

By considering these factors, you can choose the perfect split AC to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the Indian summer!

Top AC Picks Under ₹34,999 on Amazon:

Features: Budget-friendly, Twin Inverter technology for energy efficiency and rapid cooling, Copper condenser for better heat transfer.

Budget-friendly, Twin Inverter technology for energy efficiency and rapid cooling, Copper condenser for better heat transfer. Original Price: ₹60,000

₹60,000 Discounted Price: ₹32,990 (approx. 45% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

Features: 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Eco, Sleep, Dehumidify, Auto), Anti-viral filter with PM 2.5 filtration for cleaner air, Copper for better heat transfer.

5-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Eco, Sleep, Dehumidify, Auto), Anti-viral filter with PM 2.5 filtration for cleaner air, Copper for better heat transfer. Original Price: ₹58,990

₹58,990 Discounted Price: ₹32,990 (approx. 44% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

3. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (under ₹30,999): (2023 Model, Vectra Prism)

Features: 4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes (Auto, Cool, Dry, Fan), Anti-dust filter, Copper condenser for better heat transfer.

4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes (Auto, Cool, Dry, Fan), Anti-dust filter, Copper condenser for better heat transfer. Original Price: ₹56,990

₹56,990 Discounted Price: ₹28,990 (approx. 49% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

Features: 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Eco, Auto, Dehumidify), Heavy-duty cooling at 52°C claimed by Godrej, Copper condenser for better heat transfer.

5-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Eco, Auto, Dehumidify), Heavy-duty cooling at 52°C claimed by Godrej, Copper condenser for better heat transfer. Original Price: ₹45,400

₹45,400 Discounted Price: ₹30,990 (approx. 32% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

Features: Latest features with AI control for optimized cooling, 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Eco, Dehumidify, Auto Clean), High-density filter, Auto-cleaning function, Copper condenser for better performance.

Latest features with AI control for optimized cooling, 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Eco, Dehumidify, Auto Clean), High-density filter, Auto-cleaning function, Copper condenser for better performance. Original Price: ₹67,790

₹67,790 Discounted Price: ₹34,990 (approx. 48% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

Features: Ideal for rooms under 150 sq. ft., 80-month warranty, Smart connectivity options (may require additional setup), 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Eco, Dehumidify, Auto), Multi-stage filtration for cleaner air, Copper condenser for better heat transfer.

Ideal for rooms under 150 sq. ft., 80-month warranty, Smart connectivity options (may require additional setup), 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Sleep, Eco, Dehumidify, Auto), Multi-stage filtration for cleaner air, Copper condenser for better heat transfer. Original Price: ₹57,500

₹57,500 Discounted Price: ₹33,390 (approx. 42% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

Features: This is a good option for smaller rooms (under 100 sq. ft.) It’s a fixed speed AC, so slightly less energy-efficient than inverter models, but offers a budget-friendly price with a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air.

This is a good option for smaller rooms (under 100 sq. ft.) It’s a fixed speed AC, so slightly less energy-efficient than inverter models, but offers a budget-friendly price with a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. Original Price: ₹37,400

₹37,400 Discounted Price: ₹25,990 (approx. 31% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

Feature: Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms (150-200 sq. ft.), 7-Stage Air Filtration (cleans the air with dust, odour, bacteria and PM 2.5 filters), 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Eco, Sleep), 100% Copper Condenser (Improves heat transfer for efficient cooling)

Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms (150-200 sq. ft.), 7-Stage Air Filtration (cleans the air with dust, odour, bacteria and PM 2.5 filters), 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes (Turbo, Eco, Sleep), 100% Copper Condenser (Improves heat transfer for efficient cooling) Original Price: ₹47,900

₹47,900 Discounted Price: ₹28,290 (approx. 41% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

Feature: Adjustable cooling modes (20-120% capacity), efficient copper condenser, and anti-bacterial filters. Suitable for small rooms (up to 110 sq. ft) and operates in high temperatures (52°C).

Adjustable cooling modes (20-120% capacity), efficient copper condenser, and anti-bacterial filters. Suitable for small rooms (up to 110 sq. ft) and operates in high temperatures (52°C). Original Price: ₹56,990

₹56,990 Discounted Price: ₹28,990 (approx. 49% discount) Buy now on Amazon India

By exploring the options mentioned above, you’re well on your way to finding the perfect Split AC to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the Indian summer. Remember, staying cool doesn’t have to break the bank – with a little research, you can find a budget-friendly AC that meets your needs on Amazon.

