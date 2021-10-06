Advertisement

Vikram Bhatt is a married man now. The director married art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni during the lockdown last year and kept it under wraps until today. Now, Mahesh Bhatt in a new interview has revealed how he warned Vikram that he won’t be able to hide his marriage from the media on a telephonic conversation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Due to the lockdown last year, Vikram got married in a private ceremony and didn’t invite many people just close family members.

In a conversation with ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt revealed his conversation with the director on his secret marriage with Shwetambari Soni and said, “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps’. To which, I said, ‘Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won’t stay hidden for long’”

Today, as Vikram Bhatt’s wife Shwetambari Soni is celebrating her birthday, he took to his Facebook account to share a heartfelt message and wrote, “You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about only you. The only one that stole my heart away. I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand only you. The only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love.”

Congratulations, Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni on your wedding!

