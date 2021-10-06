Advertisement

Vinod Khanna, the actor who was at the peak of his career during the 80s, was loved by millions for his dashing looks, charms and charismatic personality. The heartthrob, who entered the filmy world in 1968, was born on October 6, 1946, and if he was with us here today, it would have been his 75th birthday.

While we make this day memorable by binge-watching his movies, we have come across an old video of the late superstar. In this now-viral video, the actor – who was last seen in the 2020 film Guns of Banaras (posthumous release), spoke about s*x, women, being a saint and more. Scroll below to get a glimpse at his conversation.

In an old video, shared by an Instagram page named Bollywoodirect, we see a then-young Vinod Khanna smoking a cigarette while airing his views on s*x. The later actor also got candid about how he ‘needs it’ just like anyone else and more. In the video, we hear the actor say, “Well, I was a bachelor and I am no saint as far as women are concerned. I need s*x as much as anybody else does. Without women we won’t be here, without s*x we won’t be here, so why should anybody object to my being with women.”

Check out the video here:

Commenting on this video of Vinod Khanna, many netizens spoke about how handsome he was. One user even wrote, “Most handsome man of indian film I use to go his home at Malabar Hill when he come jaipur I go n meet we do Kshatriya film together” While another commented, “Oh gosh he was sooo handsome.”

On April 27, 2017, Vinod Khanna passed away after battling cancer for years. Before debuting in Bollywood, he got himself a degree in commerce from Mumbai’s Sydenham College.

Despite being well educated, Vinod Khanna kept his degree aside to entertain fans on the big screen. Vinod started his career in films as a villain. He earned fame for his act as dacoit Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) before heading toward hero roles. Vinod played the lead in hits such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, The Burning Train and more.

