Akshaye Khanna has established a thriving career in Bollywood, with notable roles in numerous films over the years. He has never been a flashy personality, yet his journey in the movie world has always interested fans. One of the most widely asked questions about Akshaye Khanna is about how he got started as an actor.

The veteran actor shared in a 2011 interview that his decision to become an actor was inspired by his father’s success in the industry.

How His Father’s Legacy Drew Akshaye Khanna Toward Cinema

Akshaye was born on March 28, 1975, to the iconic actor Vinod Khanna. Growing up with a father who was already a celebrated figure in the industry brought certain privileges. Akshaye was introduced to film sets early on in his life and gained a close understanding of the industry’s inner workings.

During a 2011 interview with Anurradha Prasad, he mentioned that this early exposure shaped his dreams long before he understood the world around him. Akshaye admitted that he never truly considered any other profession because acting felt familiar and natural to him.

He explained that he had no alternative careers in mind, mostly because he wasn’t academically inclined as a student. The only path that brought him happiness was acting.

Akshaye began his acting journey with Himalay Putra in 1997. He received considerable acclaim for his portrayal of Lt. Dharamvir Singh Bhan in the war movie Border released the same year. His filmography subsequently advanced with films such as Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Race, Gandhi My Father, Section 375 and several more.

Akshaye’s Memory Of Vinod Khanna’s Decision To Step Away

Akshaye has also spoken about one of the most challenging moments from his childhood. He recalled the time his father chose to take sanyas and step away from family life. Akshaye was only five years old then, too young to understand the meaning of such a step. Looking back as an adult, he said that he now recognizes how life-changing that decision must have been for his father. At that age, he could not grasp it, but he understands its gravity today.

Currently, Akshaye is enjoying the success of his recent work, Dhurandhar, which has been a blockbuster hit.

