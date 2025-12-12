2025 has turned out to be a remarkable year for Akshaye Khanna. His portrayal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar’s action thriller Chhaava earned widespread acclaim. The movie currently stands as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The Dil Chahta Hai star is receiving immense praise once again for his powerful performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s spy actioner Dhurandhar.

But here’s something only a few fans know. Akshaye Khanna was once almost cast alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a key role for a critically acclaimed blockbuster.

Akshaye Khanna Almost Starred Alongside Ranbir Kapoor In Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani’s 2015 comedy-drama Sanju, the blockbuster movie based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Akshaye Khanna was approached for the role of late actor Sunil Dutt, who is Sanjay Dutt’s father.

However, the part ultimately went to veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who delivered a widely praised performance. Akshaye Khanna missed out on the opportunity after failing to clear the look test for Sanju. Hindustan Times reported that Khanna gave multiple look tests but failed in all of them.

Had he played the role, he likely would have brought a very different flavour to it. But as they say, every film and every role has its own destiny.

Another Bollywood Star Was Offered The Same Role In Sanju

Akshaye Khanna wasn’t the only actor considered for the role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju. According to reports, Aamir Khan was actually Rajkumar Hirani’s first choice for the part. However, the actor revealed that he was more interested in playing the titular role in Sanju, which is why he declined the offer. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani had earlier collaborated for two blockbuster films: 3 Idiots and PK, making the potential casting even more intriguing.

Some Must-Watch Akshaye Khanna Performances

Beyond Dhurandhar and Chhaava, here are some films where Akshaye Khanna delivered gripping, heartfelt performances, whether in a leading role or a powerful supporting act. We’ve also listed where you can stream these titles right now.

Drishyam 2 (2022) : Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

: Amazon Prime Video & MX Player Section 375 (2019) : Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

: Amazon Prime Video & MX Player The Accidental Prime Minister (2019) : Zee5

: Zee5 Gandhi, My Father (2007) : Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

: Amazon Prime Video & MX Player Hulchul (2004) : Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

: Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar Hungama (2003) : Jio Hotstar

: Jio Hotstar Dil Chahta Hai (2001) : Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

: Amazon Prime Video & Netflix Border (1997): Amazon Prime Video

