Akshaye Khanna has always kept his personal life under wraps, which is why old stories about him still surprise fans. One such story revolves around a relationship between him and Karisma Kapoor. The pair nearly formed a real-life couple. The talks reached a serious stage before things eventually faded out.

Akshaye Khanna & Karisma Kapoor – Match That Nearly Happened

In the 90s, Akshaye and Karisma Kapoor were flourishing remarkably in their professions. Reports from that era indicate that Randhir Kapoor was sincerely interested in Akshaye as a partner for his daughter. He even reached out to Vinod Khanna to share his views and discuss the potential, as per News18.

The notion was sensible to many in their circle. Both actors hailed from respected film families and possessed promising futures. Those near the families mentioned that the discussion was friendly and optimistic for some time.

The situation changed because Babita, Karisma’s mother, believed the moment wasn’t appropriate. Karisma was flourishing in her career, receiving a flow of significant film opportunities. Babita was unwilling for her daughter to halt her progress, take a break from acting, or settle down during that period. Her decision resulted in the proposal not advancing. If she had agreed, the two stars might have ended up married.

Karisma eventually married industrialist Sanjay Kapoor in 2003, though the marriage ended years later. Akshaye, on the other hand, chose to remain single and continue focusing on his work.

Akshaye Khanna’s Present Life & Recent Work

Akshaye continues to work at a pace that suits him and selects projects that inspire him creatively. His latest role as Rehmaan Dakait in Dhurandhar has received praise from both audiences and critics. Numerous fans believe he delivered one of the film’s most memorable performances. Fans also think he is on fire with the kind of roles he is playing and delivering stellar performances in films like Drishyam 2, Chhaava, and now Dhurandhar.

Akshaye Khanna is on a phenomenal streak — and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. After delivering powerful performances as:

👮‍♂️ IG Ahlawat in Drishyam 2

👑 Aurangzeb in Chhaava

🔫 Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/vl5Y0ABgYK — Indiawood Updates (@IndiawoodUpdate) December 10, 2025

