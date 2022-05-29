Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his friends, including Arbaaz Merchant, were detained by Narcotics Control Bureau following a drug raid at Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai coast last year. They were later released on bail after spending nearly 26 days in Arthur Road jail.

Since then NCB’s special investigation team has been investigating the drugs case. After eight months, Aryan was given clean chit but his friend Arbaaz was charged with possession of small quantities by the drug probing agency. Now his father opens up about it.

Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant, who is also a lawyer, spoke about the charges filed by NCB. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “Half the battle is won and half the battle is left. The point is, they wanted to make a mountain out of a molehill. They wanted to make it a big case, but by the grace of almighty the case has become small.”

Arbaaz’s father also said, “The small quantity is a consumption quantity and thankfully the accusation in the chargesheet is of a small quantity. In the past, celebrities like Bharti Singh have gotten away with possession of 80 and 100 grams. Her case was settled in the Kila Court itself, even this case should have been settled in the Kila Court. But here, because Aryan was involved, the case went out of proportion. Now once the media attention and media glare will reduce, the judges will also be able to focus on delivering the right verdict.”

Aslam Merchant seems to be sure that his son will be given clean chit soon, too. He said, “Arbaaz will come out of this case very soon because the charge sheet itself has suggested consumption quantity. When the NCB was alleging the conspiracy they were clubbing the entire team of accused together. But now things are clear that there was nobody else but only Arbaaz and Aryan together. If it was just these two boys then they have not conspired with anybody. This pushes the conspiracy theory out. It’s also been said that neither Arbaaz nor Aryan Khan were in touch with any peddlers.”

Since they were out on bail, they were not allowed to meet as per the bail conditions. Now that Aryan is given clean chit and the bail conditions are over, the two can meet. “The bail conditions were valid for 6 months, but they extended the conditions by 2 months because they had to file the chargesheet before May 30. Thankfully, no serious allegations have been leveled against Arbaaz,” Aslam said.

Arbaaz Merchant’s father then said that the family is relieved and are content with the developments. He calls this as a gift for his son who will be celebrating his birthday on Monday.

