Sonali Bendre has defined grace and beauty for years. The actor most recently after her battle with a life threatening condition came out glorious and is again conquering the world with a beautiful smile. Bendre now returns to fiction after 9 long years. She will be seen next in Broken News, a Zee5 original series. But amid that, there have been rumours that the actor us joining RRR Star Jr NTR in his next and that had left her fans excited.

Turns out those are only rumours and nothing more because Sonali has called them fake. Yes, you read them right. Bendre joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat where she spoke about coming back to acting and also the rumours that are floating around. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

For the unversed, the rumours had that Sonali Bendre is joining Jr NTR in his next magnum opus that is being helmed by Koratala Siva. The news left her fans excited. Now when asked how much of it is true, she said she has no idea what the news is.

Sonali Bendre in am exclusive conversation with Koimoi said, “Who, me? No, I don’t know, please tell me about it. I have no clue what you are talking about” when quipped if she is acting as if it’s not true, Sonali added, “No listen, genuinely I am not. No I have no clue about this, so this is a fake news. Or if it is a news, it hasn’t reached me yet. This is sansani khez.”

The actor also chose to speak about making a comeback with Broken News. Sonali Bendre spoke about the nervousness and facing the camera as an actor again after fighting cancer. Bendre said, “Before I actually started shooting, I wouldn’t say intimidated, but I was nervous. And you are nervous when you are excited, you are nervous when you are scared, you are nervous when you are starting something different. So all of that was part of my nervousness. You don’t know how it is going to be. And I think being nervous is good because it keeps you on your toes and you do better. So, I think it was good nervousness, but I was coming back after a long time, I have been through so much.”

Sonali Bendre added, “And I didn’t know if I would able to deal with it the same way the characters I played in the past. For example, learning the lines, remembering the lines. Because when I do reality TV I am being myself, I am saying what I feel like but here I am playing a character. So I have a responsibility of saying certain things, and they have to be said in a certain way. So now the thing is when I did fiction it was matter of reading it once or twice and I remembered the lines. So now this came back to me and now suddenly post the treatment there is this brain fog and I can’t remember it and that part intimidated me as I how am I going to remember my lines. Till the time I realized how did you deal with your illness, how did you deal with the COVID situation. So I said if I could adapt to those things, I can adapt here. It was just a matter of finding a new normal pattern and not doing it the way I did it before. But doing it in a different way. That was so amazing that it helped me find the fact that instead of falling into old patterns, I am forming newer patterns. And it’s so exciting like doing something new.”

