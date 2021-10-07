When Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan’s ‘400 Crores’ Alimony Rumours Broke The Internet But Was Addressed By The Star On Twitter

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s divorce with ex-wife Sussanne Khan is one of the most popular divorce cases of B-town. The superstar’s fans were heartbroken when the couple officially announced their split and soon the rumours of Sussanne asking for Rs 400 crores alimony started doing the rounds on social media. Hrithik in no time addressed the rumours and called them fake. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The ex-couple share two children together named Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. Their split came as a shock to their fans but the couple continued to co-parent their two sons together. After the divorce was announced, the alimony rumours started doing the rounds on the internet which didn’t go well with the War actor.

Reportedly, the rumours of Sussanne Khan asking alimony of Rs 400 crores were doing the rounds on social media and upon knowing the same, Hrithik Roshan rubbished the same.

Netizens started trolling the actor’s wife and this didn’t go well with Hrithik for obvious reasons and he tweeted, “Fabricated news articles. Demeaning my loved ones. Testing my patience.”

Meanwhile, talking to Femina Sussanne Khan opened up on her divorce from the War actor and said, “We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it’s better we weren’t together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship.”

She added that there’s no bad blood between the couple and will be ‘very committed’ to their children. “We are close (friends). We do chat a lot even though we don’t hang out together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them,” Sussanne added.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan taking a stand for his wife Sussanne Khan? Tell us in the space below.

