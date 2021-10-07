Advertisement

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved son Aryan Khan is under hot waters since he got arrested by the NCB for a drug-raid case. As much as we all are invested in the case and the verdict, it seems like NCP leader Nawab Malik is keen on finding out the actual truth.

Since yesterday the Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) has been taking digs and expressing his doubts at the NCB.

Nawab Malik has been sharing various clip which reveals, Kiran P Gosavi (apparent investigator) and Manish Bhanushali (apparent BJP leader) arriving and departing the NCB office the exact night the cruise ship was raided and Aryan Khan was arrested among others and the drugs were seized.

For those who don’t know, Kiran P Gosavi was the man who supposedly took a selfie with Aryan Khan which spread like wildfire on the internet. For this the NCB had to hand out a statement that the man in the viral image is not at all linked with the agency. The other person is Bhanushali, who was seen with Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant. Nawab Malik had alleged that Bhanushali is a BJP leader.

The NCB on Wednesday explained that if the party has an issue, then it can reach out to the court as the agency did not do anything incorrectly.

Now while pointing the gun at NCB official Sameer Wankhede, the NCP leader Nawab Malik doubted a video in which Sameer said 8-10 suspects have been busted by the NCB in relation to the cruise rave party case. The Maharashtra minister asserted at that time eight people were arrested. “Why was he not sure about the number of arrests. Did they have an intention to frame 2 more people?” Nawab Malik questioned.

Check out the video below:

Sameer Wankhede's statement where he said 8 to 10 people have been arrested by the NCB, while 8 people were arrested. Why was he not sure about the number of arrests? Did they have an intention to frame 2 more people? pic.twitter.com/28A8uoXUui — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 7, 2021

Well, it seems like the matter doesn’t die down so fast. What do you think about Nawab Malik’s claims on NCB? Let us know in the comments below.

